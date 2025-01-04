Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has hinted at something big after he responded to an 'X' (formerly Twitter) user where that person hailed MS Dhoni's over Rohit Sharma. An X user criticised Rohit for 'opting out' in the fifth Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground and praised former captain MS Dhoni for his leadership skills and sidelining seniors. Harbhajan Singh replied to his comment and said "I know who ran away 😎 Should I remind you? I will tell you the reason too. You will get goosebumps." Highest Wicket-Takers of India in Tests: Check List of Bowlers With Most Wickets for Indian Cricket Team in Test Cricket Alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Harbhajan Singh Responds to an 'X' User

