New LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) captain Rishabh Pant shed light on the whirlwind of emotions he experienced while watching the IPL 2025 auction. At the IPL 2025 auction last year, Rishabh Pant had scripted history as he became the most expensive player ever when LSG broke the bank to acquire his services for a whopping Rs 27 crore. While sharing his thoughts on the IPL 2025 auction, Rishabh Pant revealed that he was watching it alongside Rohit Sharma on the sidelines of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. "Maine aapne aap ko mentally bol diya tha ki 10, 15 crore ke baad dekhunga nahi, kyuki tension badhti rehti hai." (I had told myself I won't watch the auction after my bid went past Rs 10-15 crore because it was getting tense." Rishabh Pant Reveals He Didn't Want Punjab Kings to Sign Him During IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Says 'Mereko Andar Se Ek Hi Tension Tha...' (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Reveals His Emotions While Watching IPL 2025 Auction

