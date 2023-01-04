Australian cricketer Matt Renshaw tests COVID positive after being named in the Australian Test team for the first time since 2018. The Australian batter however has been given permission to take part in the match against South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Renshaw was seen standing separately from the other Australian players during the national anthem. Peter Handscomb meanwhile has been registered as an emergency fielder in the Australian team. Winning the toss, Australia decided to bat first. The home side have got a brilliant start with both Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja reaching fifties. How to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Day 1 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Australia vs South Africa Cricket Match With Time in IST.

Matt Renshaw Tests Positive for COVID

Matt Renshaw, who made a return to Australia's Test XI for the ongoing match in Sydney, has tested positive for Covid. He will continue to take part in the Test #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/HplQ32LDOv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 4, 2023

