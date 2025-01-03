Mitchell Starc rushed to check on Rishabh Pant after his fierce bouncer struck him on his helmet grill, on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 3. The left-arm pacer bowled a fiery delivery which Pant could not dodge and was struck right on his helmet grill. As Pant took off his helmet after the blow, Mitchell Starc came up on him and checked on him if he was alright before the mandatory concussion Tests were conducted on the Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Rishabh Pant also sustained a bruise on his left bicep after being struck by Starc. Rishabh Pant Suffers Bruise On His Bicep After Being Hit by Mitchell Starc's Fiery Delivery During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Mitchell Starc Checks on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant took a number of heavy hits to the body.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TdyJ1qhm9C — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

