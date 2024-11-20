Mitchell Starc got the better of Usman Khawaja in training as Australia national cricket team had their preparations underway for the IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The left-arm pacer ran in hard and Usman Khawaja misjudged the delivery, thinking that it would swing away. He left the ball which then went on to smash into his off-stump. Mitchell Starc would be one of the players to watch out for in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 that starts with the IND vs AUS 1st Test in Perth on November 22. Australia National Cricket Team Players Start Practising in Perth for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Opener Against India.

Mitchell Starc Rattles Usman Khawaja’s Off-Stump in Australia Training

