Mitchell Starc was on fire as he took a five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for just 117 in the 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19. The left-hander wrecked India's top order once again, taking the wickets of Shubman Gill (9), Rohit Sharma (13), Suryakumar Yadav (0), KL Rahul (9) and Mohammed Siraj (0). He was also assisted by Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13). For India, Virat Kohli was the top-scorer with 31 runs. Steve Smith Catch Video: Watch Australian Captain Take a One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Hardik Pandya During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Innings Update

