Mohammad Kaif took a dip in the Yamuna River in Prayagraj ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The former Indian cricketer took to social media to share a video where he was seen standing on a boat with his son seated on it and jumping for a quick swim in the Yamuna River. The ex-cricketer was heard saying that the water in the Yamuna river was very cold. While sharing the video, Mohammad Kaif wrote, "Abe isi Jamuna ji mein tairaki seekha hoon" (I have learnt to swim in the Yamuna river). The Maha Kumbh Mela is set to take place in Prayagraj on January 13 next year. Mohammad Kaif Shares Cryptic Post Hailing Jasprit Bumrah Following Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas' Heated Spat During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 (See Post).

Mohammad Kaif Swims in Yamuna River

