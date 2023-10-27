Pakistan and South Africa are engaged in an exciting clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Chennai. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. As Mohammad Rizwan came on to bat, he got engaged in a heated argument with Protea bowler Marco Jansen. Rizwan was seen offering Jansen a hug. The moments of the incident between the two cricketers went viral on social media in no time.

Mohammad Rizwan, Marco Jansen Involved in Heated Exchange

Marco Jansen with a few angry words for Mohammad Rizwan. In return Mohammad Rizwan shows him some love and offers him a hug#PAKvSA #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ABUsGxy5aw — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 27, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan, Marco Jansen Angry Exchange Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

