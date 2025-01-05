Mohammed Siraj completed 100 wickets in Test cricket during the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 5. The right-arm pacer attained the memorable landmark of his career by dismissing Usman Khawaja on Day 3 of the Sydney Test. Coming to the delivery, the length was a good one and Usman Khawaja, attempted to play a pull shot but got an edge with Rishabh Pant taking a simple catch. Mohammed Siraj had earlier taken three wickets in Australia's first innings as well. Steve Smith Becomes Second Player to Be Dismissed on 9,999 Career Test Runs, Records Unwanted Feat During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Mohammed Siraj Completes 100 Test Wickets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)