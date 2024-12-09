Mohammed Siraj engaged in a heated verbal altercation with Travis Head after he dismissed the latter following a fiery century during the India vs Australia second Test at Adelaide. Although the two cleared up on the incident later, ICC has considered the exchange as breaching code of conduct. Siraj has been fined 20% of match fee and received one demerit point. Head too was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, and received a demerit point. Mohammed Siraj Makes Sensational Revelation Regarding Confrontation With Travis Head During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, Mentions That Australian Batter ‘Lied’ in Press Conference (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Penalised 20% of Match Fee, Receives Demerit Point Alongside Travis Head

India fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for his on-field incident with Australia batter Travis Head in Adelaide Test. Head too was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13… pic.twitter.com/SA49V7YFeJ — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)