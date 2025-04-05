Mukesh Kumar took a splendid catch off his own bowling to dismiss Rachin Ravindra during the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match on April 5. This happened in the second over of the run-chase when Rachin Ravindra could not judge the slower delivery and the ball lobbed straight back to the bowler, Rachin Ravindra was dismissed for just three runs as Chennai Super Kings were dealt a big blow early on in their pursuit of 184 to win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. MS Dhoni Shows Lightning Quick Hands, Combines With Ravindra Jadeja to Run Out Ashutosh Sharma During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Mukesh Kumar Dismiss Rachin Ravindra in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match:

Mukesh Strikes 🙌🏻 Mukesh Kumar uses the bounce to perfection and dismisses #RachinRavindra with a sharp return catch! Just the kind of start #DC needed! Watch LIVE ➡ https://t.co/4Kn2OwL1UW#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvDC, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/AB8jKrvwqZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)