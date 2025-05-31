Mumbai Indians returned to the play-offs and made it to the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 with a 20-run win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. This is their second Qualifier 2 appearance in three years. They displayed a good performance with bat and ball and made their place in the Qualifier 2 where they will take on Punjab Kings. The winner of that match will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. Fans were excited by the prospect of all these matches and took to social media to share funny memes. Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel, Ashish Nehra's Sons Break Down in Tears After Gujarat Titans Get Knocked Out Of IPL 2025 After 20-Run Loss Against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator (Watch Video).

Funny One

Mumbai Indians

Congratulations

Congratulations Mumbai Indians & Thank You Captain Hardik Pandya 🔥#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/Ohj18VLeB4 — 😼 (@MasterrGogo) May 30, 2025

Mumbai Indians Into Qualifier 2

Captain Hardik

Captain Hardik will lead the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 🐐 pic.twitter.com/FanMmnDHaj — कृष्णा 🥀 (@iiamkrshn) May 30, 2025

Mumbai Indians

Into Qualifier 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)