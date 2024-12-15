Nat-Sciver Brunt continues to show why she is such a special cricketer. The England all-rounder registered the record of hitting the fastest century in women's Tests, achieving this feat during the SA-W vs ENG-W Only Test on Sunday, December 15. The right-hander got to the mark off 96 deliveries, setting a new record as she went past Sri Lanka's Chamani Seneviratna, who had taken 106 balls to get to the mark in 1998. This was her second Test century. Nat Sciver-Brunt eventually finished with 128 runs off 145 deliveries with 18 fours. She was dismissed off a run out by Nonkululeko Mlaba. SA-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2024: First Women’s Test in South Africa in 22 Years To Be Played Without DRS.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Scores Fastest Century in Women's Tests

THE FASTEST EVER WOMEN'S TEST CENTURY 🤯🤯🤯🤯 Nat Sciver-Brunt never fails to amaze us 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iTi7g3EcFS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 15, 2024

