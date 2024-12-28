A match with lot of twists and turns sees New Zealand secure a 8-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series. With this New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the series as well. Batting first, New Zealand scored 172/8 despite being 65/5 at one stage. Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell stitched a crucial partnership for New Zealand where they both scored half-centuries and posted a competitive total for New Zealand. Matheesha Pathirana was smashed for 60 runs in his four overs. Chasing it, Sri Lanka started brilliantly, losing their first wicket after a partnership for 121 runs between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. But then Sri Lanka suffered a big collapse and, in the end, lost the game by 8 runs. Jacob Duffy scalped three wickets. Corbin Bosch Becomes First South Africa Player To Achieve a Double of Picking Four-For and Hit Half-Century on Debut, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

New Zealand Beats Sri Lanka by 8 Runs

A thriller at Bay Oval! Key overs from Jacob Duffy (3-21) through the middle and composure at the death from Matt Henry (2-28) and Zak Foulkes (2-41) to snatch victory in T20I 1. Catch up on all scores | https://t.co/nLnN0S54sv 📲 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/EQz8WTQJAe — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)