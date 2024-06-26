Rohit Sharma and his press conferences rarely have a dull moment! The Indian captain gave a hilarious response when asked about what was his biggest takeaway from India's win over Australia in the Super Eight stage. Rohit led with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah, along with the other bowlers, pulled off an impressive show as India beat Australia, eventually knocking them out of T20 World Cup 2024. A report asked Rohit what his biggest takeaway from that win was, and the Indian skipper said, "That there is no more Australian cricket team in this competition. This answer left the journalists at the press conference in splits and Rohit also had a laugh. Rohit Sharma Responds After Inzamam-ul-Haq Accuses Indian Cricket Team of Ball-Tampering During T20 World Cup 2024 Match Against Australia, Says ‘All Teams Are Getting Reverse Swing Here’.

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Response When Asked his Biggest Takeaway from India's Win over Australia

