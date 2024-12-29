Nitish Kumar Reddy had some batting advice for Mohammed Siraj on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 29. The pair resumed India's innings at 358/9 and while Siraj was getting ready to face Nathan Lyon, Nitish Kumar Reddy at the non-striker's end, shared some advice for him. The stump microphone caught Nitish Kumar Reddy stating, "Miyan bhai, off pe khade rehna. Bahar ke ball chhod do. Ghumega nahi. Ghum gaya toh phir kuch nahi kar sakte, chhod do usey," (Miyan bhai, stand on off-stump and leave the deliveries outside the off-stump. The ball won't spin. But nothing can be done if it spins, leave those deliveries). India were bowled out for 369 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy finishing with 114 runs. 'I Also Believe in Siraj Bhai' Nitish Kumar Reddy Posts Instagram Story for Mohammed Siraj After Latter Survives Three Balls While He Was on 99 at Non-Striker's End During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (See Pic).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Shares Batting Tips With Mohammed Siraj

He bats. He bowls. He guides the No. 11 like a pro. 😎 ICYMI, #NitishKumarReddy shared some solid batting tips with #MohammedSiraj early on! 😅#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 4 | LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/pStfAR2Vff — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 29, 2024

