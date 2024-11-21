Perth is well and truly gearing up to host the IND vs AUS 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. There already has been a lot about the IND vs AUS rivalry and now, it is time for the action to get underway when these heavyweights step out on the field at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share glimpses of different parts of the city of Perth. Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the Perth Test ig class="close-btn btn btn-clear" onclick="close_search_form(this)" title="Close Search" src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/login-back.png" alt="Close" />
Perth Gears Up to Host IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video)
The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is set to kickstart with two of the best Test sides throwing punches at each other to claim bragging rights in the format. The IND vs AUS 1st Test is set to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Perth is well and truly gearing up to host the IND vs AUS 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. There already has been a lot about the IND vs AUS rivalry and now, it is time for the action to get underway when these heavyweights step out on the field at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share glimpses of different parts of the city of Perth. Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the Perth Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who recently welcomed his second child. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Take a Look at Bowling Averages at Perth’s Optus Stadium, Nathan Lyon Threat Looms Over India.
Perth Gears Up to Host IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Opener
1st Test Loading ◾◾◽◽
Perth gears up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener 👌👌#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Gd7mUoZ8sC
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2024
