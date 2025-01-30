It's been 12 years since Virat Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy game. Today, on January 30, 2025, he represented Delhi Cricket Team yet again in the Delhi vs Railways game. And not just that, fans got to witness his usual bright side usually seen in the international games for the Indian Cricket Team, and IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru yet again. The 36-year-old was seen in his jolly nature while fielding, trying to interact with the crowd like he has been doing for over the past decade. While fielding, he turned his head towards the crowd, moving his hands towards his ears, encouraging the crowd to cheer. '10 Rupay Ke Pepsi, Kohli Bhai Sexy' Fans Come Up With Special Chant for Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley Stadium During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Encouraging the Crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium:

Mauj Masti Nahi Rukni Chaiye! 😁❤️ pic.twitter.com/PXe69xBrMM — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 30, 2025

