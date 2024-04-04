Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena of Bangladesh met the cricket teams of Bangladesh women and Australia women ahead of the 3rd T20I. Both the cricket teams met PM Sheikh Haseena at her residence in Bangladesh. Australia women's team is touring Bangladesh from March 2024 and since have played a three-match ODI series and are now playing a three-match T20I series. Australia women haven't lost a single match in both the series played till now. There is still one T20I left to be played. Fariha Trisna Takes Hat-Trick During Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2024.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met members of the Australia and Bangladesh women’s teams and the Acting High Commissioner of Australia in Bangladesh Nardia Simpson at her official residence today ( April 3, 2024).#BCB #Cricket #womenscricket #BangladeshCricket pic.twitter.com/FUxp37lXVW— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 3, 2024

