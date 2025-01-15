The India Women’s national cricket team is once again looking to post a big total against the Ireland women’s national cricket team with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal hammering the opposition bowling attack. Captain Smriti Mandhana already completed a century and set multiple records for her national side. Pratika Rawal followed Mandhana’s footsteps completing her first century in the ODI matches. Rawal smashed 144 boundaries and a six to complete her century. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman to Score 10 ODI Centuries, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 .

Pratika Rawal Scores Her Maiden Century in One Day International

