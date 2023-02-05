While an exhibition match was played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta, Balochistan an unfortunate incident stopped the play. Due to selling tickets over capacity, a bunch of angry spectators burnt a fire outside stadium. Along with it the crowd inside the stadium pelted stones towards the players in action. A report also suggested that there has been a blast at Musa Chowk of Quetta but it was far from the stadium. Due to security reasons, the match had to be stopped immediately. Some players were also unwilling to return back once the match restarts.

PSL Exhibition Match Stopped Due to Disturbance

PSL exhibition match at Bugti Stadium stopped due to disturbance made outside ground. It is reported that spectators from outside the ground threw stones towards the playing field. Some spectators also set up fire outside Bugti Stadium. #HBLPSL8 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 5, 2023

Protests Continue Outside Stadium

That is the Reason match Has been stopped in Bughti Cricket Stadium #PZvsQG #Quetta #PZvsQG Quetta Gladiators pic.twitter.com/UmtG0GOgpQ — Muhammad Asim (@Muhammad67671) February 5, 2023

Blast in Quetta

Blast in Quetta. Serious security concerns. It’s not a coincidence enemies of Pakistan didn’t want this match to Happen in Quetta Today. #Quetta #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/mlNx7JMkQy — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) February 5, 2023

