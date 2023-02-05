While an exhibition match was played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta, Balochistan an unfortunate incident stopped the play. Due to selling tickets over capacity, a bunch of angry spectators burnt a fire outside stadium. Along with it the crowd inside the stadium pelted stones towards the players in action.  A report also suggested that there has been a blast at Musa Chowk of Quetta but it was far from the stadium. Due to security reasons, the match had to be stopped immediately. Some players were also unwilling to return back once the match restarts.

PSL Exhibition Match Stopped Due to Disturbance

Protests Continue Outside Stadium

Blast in Quetta

