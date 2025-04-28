14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking innings helped 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) register a dominating eight-wicket victory over former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28. With this victory, RR kept their hopes alive for the playoff spot. Batting first, GT posted a daunting total of 209/4 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill hammered 84 off 50 deliveries. Jos Buttler slammed an unbeaten half-century. While chasing, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed his class. The Bihar-born cricketer hammered his maiden IPL century. Vaibhav scored 101 off 38 deliveries with the help of seven fours and 11 sixes. Vaibhav shattered many records during his memorable innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fine unbeaten knock of 70 runs as the Royals registered a must-win victory in Jaipur. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Batter to Hit Hundred in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat in 35 Balls During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Dominating Victory by Rajasthan Royals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)