25-year-old left-handed batter Agni Chopra is son of ‘12th fail’ fame director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra. But shifting his attention to sport, Agni had an impressive start to his first-class career, garnering immense praise for his remarkable performance with his bat during a Ranji Trophy 2024 match. Playing for Mizoram, Agni proved his cricketing prowess by making an impressive 166 runs off 179 balls in his first innings against Sikkim. While continuing his splendid performance, Agni Chopra went on to score 92 runs off only 74 balls in the second innings. In response to Sikkim’s first innings score of 442/9, Mizoram scored only 214 runs in the first innings, with over 75 per cent of those runs scored by Agni. Nikhil Chaudhary Becomes First Player in BBL and 16th in T20 Cricket To Be Out Stumped Off A Wide Ball for A Diamond Duck (Watch Video).

Agni Chopra Scores a Century on Ranji Trophy Debut

'12th Fail' movie director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Chopra had a Stupendous Start to his First Class Career and Stole the Show in the Ranji Trophy with a remarkable 166 runs off 179 balls in the First innings and went on to Score a Swift 92 runs off just 74 balls in the… pic.twitter.com/L3Jtq85UvZ — Balaji Iyengar (@imbalaji007) January 10, 2024

