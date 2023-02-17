Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 100 wickets against Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy, achieving this feat on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023. The off-spinner achieved this mark with the dismissal of Alex Carey in the Delhi Test. Kumble is at the top of the pile with 11 wickets. His compatriot, Jadeja, jas 71 wickets and is fifth on the list. Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fastest Indian to Take 250 Wickets and Score 2500+ Runs in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin Achieves New Record

Another day at office and another milestone for @ashwinravi99 👏👏 Do you reckon Australia is his favourite opponent?#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Oxohqv9HQi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

Second After Anil Kumble

The list of most wickets in India vs Australia Test series - Ravi Ashwin has 100 and Ravindra Jadeja has 71 wickets - Incredible Duo! pic.twitter.com/m4D6pk9xyL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 17, 2023

