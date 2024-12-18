Veteran cricketer Chesteshwar Pujara shared an emotional note on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) for just retired Ravichandran Ashwin. The legendary cricketer announced his international retirement after the conclusion of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane during the post-match presentation. After Ashwin's announcement, Pujara shared a few images and penned a heartfelt note for the great Indian all-rounder. Pujara congratulated the 38-year-old for his illustrious career. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise on India Off-Spinner Following His Retirement From International Cricket, Says ‘Team Has Complete Backing of His Thought Process.’

Cheteshwar Pujara Heartwarming Note for Ravi Ashwin

Many congratulations on a career you can be very proud of Ash! Your dedication and contribution to Indian cricket, consistently over a long period of time, will be etched in history, as one of the best to have represented the country! Over the years, we have shared countless… pic.twitter.com/bjnjFD4s54 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 18, 2024

