In the ongoing BBL 2024-25, Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Jamie Overton attempted a mankad on New Zealand cricketer Finn Allen, who was playing for the Perth Scorchers. Overton warned Allen withdrawing the appeal for dismissal. Ravichandran Ashwin, who played a big role in breaking the stigma against Mankads, appreciated the efforts of his CSK teammate Jamie by sharing the video of the mankad attempt with the caption 'Our vibe shall attract the tribe Jamie'. Mankad Warning! Jamie Overton Cautions Finn Allen By Attempting to Run Him Out At Non-Striker's End During Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video). LatestLY

Ravi Ashwin Shares Post On X in Support Of CSK Teammate Jamie Overton's Mankad Attempt

Our vibe shall attract the tribe Jamie🤩🤩 https://t.co/K8Ie7G9bdH — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2024

