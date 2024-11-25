India vs Australia cricket matches are always high-octane matches and when played in Australian conditions the intensity reaches to high level. Stars were tested in the toughest conditions and were praised for their performances. Virat Kohli is one such star who shined for India in the 2014-15 tour of Australia. Ravi Shastri was with the Indian cricket team as team director during that period and recently revealed that he allowed Virat Kohli to bring then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma to Australia after calling BCCI. Check the video below. Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli Celebrate Aggressively After Indian Captain Dismisses Dangerous Travis Head On Day 4 of IND vs AUS 1st Test (Watch Video).

Ravi Telling Story about Allowing Virat Kohli to Bring Then-Girlfriend Anushka Sharma to Australia

