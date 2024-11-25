A thorn in India's success often, Travis Head's wicket on Day 4 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, witnessed aggressive celebrations from Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Batting on 89, Head pushed his bat towards a ball after seeing a wider delivery from Bumrah, which took the outside edge and went straight into the keeper's glove, much to the excitement of Bumrah and Kohli, who were at their animated best. 'Kasam se bhaiyaa', Harshit Rana Makes Desperate Plea With Captain Jasprit Bumrah For DRS Call Against Steve Smith During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration

Better call Bumrah 🤙🏽 Captain #JaspritBumrah calls in his 3rd wicket and says, " Headache? Consider it treated !" #AUSvINDOnStar 👉 1st Test, Day 4, LIVE NOW! #AUSvIND #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/KRlnYqeJvN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 25, 2024

