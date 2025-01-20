Mohammed Siraj has hit the gym, ready to grind hard and work out days after being left out of India's squads for the IND vs ENG ODI series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The pacer did not find a place in the Indian teams for the upcoming ODI assignments and later, captain Rohit Sharma had reacted to Mohammed Siraj missing out, stating that it was unfortunate and added that the pacer was not as effective with the new ball as he is with the new. Taking to Instagram, Mohammed Siraj posted a selfie from the gym and wrote, "Reset, Restart, Refocus." Mohammed Shami Back, Mohammed Siraj Dropped as Team India Announce Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODI Series.

Mohammed Siraj Shares Instagram Story

Screengrab of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram Story

Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story (Photo credit; Instagram @mohammedsirajofficial)

