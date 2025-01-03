Funny memes on Virat Kohli went viral on social media after the star Indian batsman was dismissed off a delivery outside the off-stump during IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 on January 3. The right-hander, whose nemesis in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 have been deliveries outside the off-stump, edged a ball off Scott Boland's bowling with Beau Webster taking a good catch. Interestingly, all of Virat Kohli's dismissals in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 have been in the same manner. Take a look at some of Virat Kohli funny memes below. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Scott Boland Dismiss Star India Batter for Low Score During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025.

Virat Kohli to Offside Deliveries

Gautam Gambhir to Virat Kohli Today

Action Replay in Every BGT 2024-25 Match!

Fans to Virat Kohli After His Dismissal

Phir wohi galti Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/usx1DMAJDg — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 3, 2025

Virat Kohli to Balls Outside Off-Stump

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)