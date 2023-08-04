Rohan Kunnummal revealed that his celebration after scoring a hundred in the final of the Deodhar Trophy 2023-24 final was inspired by none other than Virat Kohli. The South Zone batsman scored 107 off only 75 balls with 11 fours and four sixes as he helped his side reach 328/8 in the first innings. In an interview with South Zone captain Mayank Agarwal, Kunnummal revealed that he had planned to pull off the celebration if he scored a hundred. And he did so by replicating Kohli's celebration when he had tapped the bat and made a 'chirping' gesture with his hands. South Zone Win Deodhar Trophy 2023 Title; Rohan Kunnummal-Mayank Agarwal Partnership, Washington Sundar's Spell Power SZ to 45-Run Win Over East Zone.

Sensational 💯 in the Final Inspired celebration from @imVkohli 😉 Leading South Zone to a memorable triumph 🏆 In conversation with opening heroes - Rohan Kunnummal & Captain @mayankcricket 👌👌 - By @jigsactin Full Interview 🎥🔽 #DeodharTrophy https://t.co/GZFH9h4mAT pic.twitter.com/76KDfpSWc2 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 4, 2023

