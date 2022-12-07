Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI with the thumb injury he sustained during the 2nd match.This development was confirmed by head coach Rahul Dravid who said that the Indian captain will head back to Mumbai and meet an expert. Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar were also ruled out as well with injuries. Rohit, despite his injury, had come out to bat in the 2nd ODI and scored 51* runs off 28 balls, almost taking India home, only to fall short by just five runs. Relive Rohit Sharma’s Brilliant 51-Run Cameo in India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Despite Batting With Injured Thumb (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Ruled of IND vs BAN 3rd ODI:

Rahul Dravid on Rohit Sharma's injury: "Rohit Sharma will miss the 3rd ODI, fly back to Mumbai and consult with an expert to see how the injury is and whether he could come back for the Test matches. I am not sure. Abhi keh nahi sakte bohot jaldi hai."#BANvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) December 7, 2022

Kuldeep Sen, Deepak Chahar Ruled Out as Well:

Rahul Dravid said "Rohit Sharma will miss the 3rd ODI, he will fly back to Mumbai to consult an expert - Kuldeep Sen & Deepak Chahar are out of the series". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022

