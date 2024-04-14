Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma completed his fifty in the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match off 31 balls. This was the first half-century for Rohit in the Indian Premier League 2024 and the former MI captain has left by example against Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. This was the 43rd fifty for Rohit in the cash-rich league. MS Dhoni Hits Three Sixes in Three Balls After Walking Out To Massive Roar at the Wankhede Stadium During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral

