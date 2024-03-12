Indian Captain Rohit Sharma visited his domestic team Mumbai's dressing room during the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final at the Wankhede Stadium. During his stay in the Mumbai dressing room, fans spotted him using mobile phone. They immediately took to social media to point out that mobile phones are strictly prohibited in dressing room and questioned why Rohit was allowed to use phone inside dressing room. Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Attends Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final At Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

'Why Rohit Is Using Phone?'

@CricSar @Crick_logist @poserarcher Why Rohit is in Team Dressing Room, I think Only Accredited Personalities can only Enter into Dressing Room During Play & Why is he using phone ? I think Phone isn't allowed in Team Dressing Room & that's universal rule! Special Treatment? https://t.co/O1UTGMiKrX — Tanmoy Chakraborty🩺⚕️ (@Tanmoycv01) March 12, 2024

'This is Violation of Rules'

This is violation of rules here , how can someone use smartphone in dressing room ? https://t.co/WQQXUoTtoT — Rahul (@Rahul16521) March 12, 2024

'How is This Allowed?'

????? How is this allowed? He has his phone with him as well#RanjiTrophyFinal #RohitSharma https://t.co/EqvNtIB8C1 — Saieesh Mayya (@MayyaSaieesh) March 12, 2024

Fan Questions Rohit Sharma Using Phone in Mumbai Dressing Room

Why are phones allowed inside the team's dressing room?! — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) March 12, 2024

