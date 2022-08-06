Rohit Sharma has surpassed Shahid Afridi in terms of most sixes hit in international cricket during India's fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday, August 6. The Indian captain has now hit 477 sixes, going past Afridi's tally of 476.

See Sixes Tally:

Most sixes in International cricket: Chris Gayle - 553 Rohit Sharma - 477* Shahid Afridi - 476 Only Gayle left for Hitman. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2022

