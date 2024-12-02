Rohit Sharma has already joined the team India squad in Australia after he stayed back in India during the first Test to stay beside his wife while she gave birth to their son Ahaan. Rohit is all set to takeover captaincy from Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test match in Adelaide. For preparation, he also featured in the practice match at Canberra. As he was signing autographs for the fans, a fan requested him to sign one for him as he has been waiting for ten years. The request immediately brought a smile in Rohit's face and he kept it. Rohit Sharma’s Reaction to Sarfaraz Khan’s Controversial Dismissal Goes Viral During India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Practice Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts As He Signs Autograph For A Fan Waiting For 10 Years

The wait of a decade finally ends. A fan waited for 10 years to get a @ImRo45 autograph and yesterday was his lucky day😊 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/miywxlE8gA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2024

