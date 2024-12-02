The India national cricket team was playing against the Australia Prime Minister’s XI as a part of their preparation for the second Test against the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. On one occasion, Sarfaraz Khan was given out by the on-field umpire wherein he was clearly in the crease. Team captain Rohit Sharma reacted hilariously to the same which looked more like ‘face-palm’ emoji. Check out the video below. India vs Australia 2nd Test will start on December 6. India Beat Australia Prime Minister's XI by 6 Wickets in 2-Day Warm-Up Match: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana Shine As Men in Blue Secures Easy Win.

Rohit Sharma’s Reaction to Sarfaraz Khan’s Controversial Dismissal

