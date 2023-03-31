Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a stroke-filled 92 off just 50 balls as his knock, added with some big-hitting from MS Dhoni (14 off seven balls) helped Chennai Super Kings get to 178/7 on the board after batting first in the opening match of IPL 2023 on Friday, March 31. The right-hander looked in sublime touch and played some well-time shots on both sides of the wicket. Moeen Ali was CSK's next best scorer with 23 runs. For Gujarat Titans, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan scalped two wickets apiece, while debutant Josh Little got one to his name. Ruturaj Gaikwad Out or Not Out? Fans Feel It Was a No Ball As Chennai Super Kings Opener Falls to a Full-Toss During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

CSK Post 178/7 Against GT in IPL 2023 Opening Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)