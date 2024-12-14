The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 has been called off due to persistent rainfall in Johannesburg. Lightning around The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg had led to the toss being delayed and soon the rain followed and it showed little signs of slowing down. The downpour made a comeback after a brief period of stoppage when umpires decided to inspect the pitch at 7:45 PM local time (11:15 PM IST) and eventually, the match had to be abandoned due to the downpour. With this, South Africa have won the series 2-0. SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024: Reeza Hendricks’ Maiden Hundred Leads South Africa to T20I Series Win Over Pakistan.

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Abandoned Due to Rain

No play possible in Johannesburg as the third and final T20I of the series has been abandoned due to persistent rain 🌧️ The ODI series begins on Tuesday 🏏#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/yrPOth2M00 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2024

