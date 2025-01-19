Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the famous Coldplay concert in Mumbai. The great batter attended the show with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali. In a heartwarming moment during the Coldplay concert, the former cricketer received Sachin Sachin Chants! from fans. Sachin also waved to his fans, and he was seen smiling. The video has now gone on social media. Coldplay played their first show in Mumbai as part of the India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The mega concert was organised at the DY Patil Stadium, where over 45,000 attendees took part, including some famous personalities. Sachin Tendulkar Reminisces Some of His Fondest Memories at Wankhede Stadium As Venue Celebrates 50 Years, Writes 'It's Time We Celebrate Wankhede's Half-Century!' (Watch Video).

Sachin Sachin Chants During Coldplay Concert

