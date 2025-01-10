Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced some of the best moments of his illustrious career at the Wankhede Stadium. The Wankhede Stadium, one of India's most popular venues, has completed 50 years and a grand celebration will take place to mark the anniversary, on January 19. In a video shared on social media, the Master Blaster said that the Wankhede Stadium has given him some of the most incredible memories of his career, right from the time he started to winning the 2011 World Cup. "Wankhede has seen many half-centuries. It's time we celebrate Wankhede's half-century" he wrote while sharing the video. Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar Among Former India Captains To Join Wankhede Stadium’s 50th Anniversary.

Sachin Tendulkar Reminisces Memories at Wankhede Stadium

