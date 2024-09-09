Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on the Indian contingent that participated in the recently-concluded Paris Paralympics 2024 contingent. The Indian para-athletes put up a sensational performance in Paris, winning a total of 29 medals, the most in the nation's history in a single edition of the Paralympic Games. Out of these 29, seven were gold medals while there were nine silver and 13 bronze medals. Taking to social media, the Master Blaster wrote, "7-9-13 on 7-9-24! That's how we closed the Paris Paralympics! 7 Golds, 9 Silvers, and 13 Bronzes—our best-ever Paralympics, and by some distance! These numbers are etched in stone now and will be remembered for a very long time. And so will the moments." Yuvraj Singh Lauds India’s Paralympics 2024 Contingent After Their Record-Breaking Medal Haul in Paris (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Praises India's Paris Paralympics 2024 Contingent for Record-Breaking Show

7-9-13 on 7-9-24! That's how we closed the Paris Paralympics! 7 Golds, 9 Silvers, and 13 Bronzes—our best-ever Paralympics, and by some distance! These numbers are etched in stone now and will be remembered for a very long time. And so will the moments. There is a lot to… pic.twitter.com/LrFcrEvvHI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 9, 2024

