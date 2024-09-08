Yuvraj Singh lauded the efforts of the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The Indian contingent had a memorable time in the French capital, winning a total of 29 medals, the most that the nation has ever won so far in a single Paralympic Games edition, surpassing the previous best tally of 19 in Tokyo three years ago. Taking to social media, the former Indian cricketer shared a note, a part of which read, "This journey, filled with grit and determination, is nothing short of inspiring. You've shown us what it truly means to fight against the odds and come out on top." India's Campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 Comes to End With Record 29 Medals.

Yuvraj Singh Lauds Efforts of Indian Contingent at Paris Paralympics 2024

