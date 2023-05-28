Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Ahead of that, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded GT batter Subhman Gill for his performance in IPL 2023. Master Blasters penned down a message on Twitter where he mentioned how Gill's centuries ended Mumbai Indians' campaign. According to Sachin, he has been impressed with Gill's "remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets." Master Blaster opined that with both teams (CSK and GT) batting deep, we might see one team out-batting the other in the final. ‘Best Picture on Internet Today’ Twitterati React As Pic of Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s Intense Chat Goes Viral After Latter's Match-Winning Century in GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shubman Gill for His Performance in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket! What truly… pic.twitter.com/R3VLWQxhoT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 28, 2023

