Yashasvi Jaiswal gave Sai Sudharsan a reminder to check the positions of the fielders and let the ball pass them after the latter took off for a risky run, during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 23. This happened on Day 1 when Sai Sudharsan took off for a quick run after hitting a Brydon Carse delivery and though the ball beat the fielder at mid-on, Yashasvi Jaiswal was not pleased. The duo ran three on that ball and Yashasvi Jaiswal was heard asking Sai Sudharsan to allow the ball to go past the fielder before attempting such runs. "Sai, ball jaane to de yaar," (Sai, at least let the ball pass the fielder), the stump-mic caught Yashasvi Jaiswal's message for Sai Sudharsan. The video of the same went viral on social media. Is December 6 the Luckiest Day To Be Born As Cricketer? Fan Points Out Interesting Trivia About Team India Playing XI for 4th Test vs England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Message to Sai Sudharsan After Risky Run-'Sai, Ball Jaane Toh De Yaar'

🗣 "Sai, ball jaane toh de yaar" #YashasviJaiswal gives #SaiSudharsan a firm reminder to check fielder positions before taking off for a risky run 👀#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/0VxBWU8ocO pic.twitter.com/mKyTxcOa7d — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2025

