Sai Sudharsan won the Man of the Match award for his performance with the bat in Gujarat Titans' victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 on Sunday 24. The left-hander, who has earned himself the reputation of being one of the most exciting youngsters, scored 45 runs off 39 deliveries in the first innings after Gujarat Titans were put to bat first. Sudharsan played some exquisite shots, scoring 45 runs off 39 deliveries, hitting three fours and one big six in that knock. His effort helped Gujarat Titans post 168/6, which proved six runs too many for Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By Six Runs in IPL 2024; Shubman Gill Off to Winning Start As Captain Against Hardik Pandya's Side.

Sai Sudharsan Wins Man of the Match Award

