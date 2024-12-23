Saim Ayub was named winner of the Player of the Match in SA vs PAK 3rd ODI and also the Player of the Series for his impressive performances. The 22-year-old scored two centuries in the three ODIs, scoring a total of 235 runs. The first of his centuries was in the first match where he helped Pakistan chase down a 240-run target to win the match. In the third match, he once again stepped up, ensuring his side got a total in excess of 300 runs in a rain-shortened match. Not just this but Saim Ayub also impressed with ball in hand, picking up two wickets in the SA vs PAK ODI series. Pakistan Become First Team To Whitewash South Africa in South Africa in a Bilateral ODI Series, Achieve Feat With 3–0 Clean Sweep After Winning SA vs PAK 3rd ODI by 36 Runs.

Saim Ayub Wins Player of the Match in 3rd ODI, Player of the Series Award

🌟 Player of the match and player of the series 🌟 How will you rate @SaimAyub7's scintillating show this series❓#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/CIx50U3nHi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 22, 2024

