Pakistan have scripted history, becoming the first team to whitewash South Africa in South Africa in a bilateral ODI series. The Green Shirts achieved this historic feat by winning the rain-shortened SA vs PAK 3rd ODI by 36 runs at The Wanderers Stadium on December 22. Saim Ayub led the way for Pakistan with a brilliant century (101), his third in ODI cricket and later on, it was Sufiyan Muqeem who, on debut, picked up four wickets while conceding 52 runs to help Pakistan come out on top, despite a fiery 81-run knock off 43 deliveries from Heinrich Klaasen. This 3-0 series whitewash will give the Pakistan national cricket team a lot of confidence heading into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan Clinch 3-0 Whitewash Over South Africa; Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem Shine as Green Shirts Beat Proteas By 36 Runs in SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024.

Pakistan Become First Team to Whitewash South Africa in South Africa in ODI Series

🚨 First team to whitewash South Africa in South Africa! 🚨 Special series win 👏#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/QJ7VItDjnw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 22, 2024

Pakistan National Cricket Team Scripts History

Record-breaking performance from Pakistan - that's the first time any team has whitewashed South Africa in South Africa in a One-Day series #SavPak #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 22, 2024

