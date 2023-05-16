It is a known fact that Virat Kohli is fit, health conscious and he eats selectively, and one such case was witnessed when he declined the offer from the fitness trainer to have a cheese Pocket. In a picture shared by Kohli shows him refusing the invitation from fitness trainer to have a cheese pocket, meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, could not refuse the offer and had it. So, in a way, the expression shown in the picture portrays Virat Kohli as a tough man while Dinesh Karthik is represented as a man with a soft heart.

Virat Kohli Refuses Invitation Offer From Fitness Trainer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

