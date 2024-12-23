Explosive India women's opener Shafali Verma showcased her brutal batting, scoring 197 off 115 balls during Haryana vs Bengal Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Quarter Final 4 match on December 23. Leading Haryana as captain, Verma played a whirlwind knock, which included 11 massive sixes, and 22 fours, that propled her side to 389. Verma along with opener Reema Sisodia added 173 for the first wicket and 88 for the third with Triveni Vasistha. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024: India Women’s Cricket Team Aims for Series Win Against West Indies Women With Momentum on Their Side.

ShafalI Verma's 197 off 115 Balls

Super Shafali 🔥 1⃣9⃣7⃣ runs 1⃣1⃣5⃣ balls 1⃣1⃣ sixes 2⃣2⃣ fours Watch 📽️ snippets of Haryana captain Shafali Verma's blistering knock against Bengal in Quarter Final 4 of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 👌#SWOneday | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/p5xyktY9X8 pic.twitter.com/cLZXPIRsas — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 23, 2024

